Microsoft to cease production of original Xbox One; Xbox One X gets a pre-order record

Screenshot of the Xbox One console with controller and Kinect Wikimedia Commons/Evan Amos

Microsoft has declared the end of an era for gamers, as the original Xbox One console is officially bidding goodbye. The launched version of the Xbox One will no longer be a part of Microsoft's production, which will be replaced by the latest versions, the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

The Redmond-based tech giant revealed to Glixel that they will stop the production of the original Xbox One starting this week. For Microsoft, this move is only typical in the console industry as they have already introduced the modern versions of the Xbox console.

"As is typical for the console industry, we stopped manufacturing the original Xbox One when we introduced Xbox One S," Microsoft told Glixel. With this development, the launch version of Xbox One is now just a part of history. To recall, the said Xbox model was first released in November 2013, giving the rival Sony PlayStation 4 a stiff competition. It was only last year that Microsoft decided to give the Xbox One an upgrade via Xbox One S.

The original Xbox One and Xbox One S have many similarities, as the latter is basically the same Xbox One model with hardware refresh. The Xbox One S can support HDR graphics, plus the console now has a more powerful CPU to run different video games smoothly. Effective this week, the Xbox One S is officially the current model of the Microsoft home console.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's other Xbox model, the Xbox One X, is showing signs that it will do great in the market. Based on the pre-orders, the Xbox One X now holds the record for the fastest selling pre-order in the history of Xbox consoles, VG 24/7 reported.

The top-end Xbox model became available for pre-order last Sunday, and since then, there have been many orders coming from different parts of the world. The Xbox One X will hit the global market on Nov. 7.