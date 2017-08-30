Life
Bishops add weight as more than 100 MPs back holiday hunger bill
Chinese Catholics succeed in prayerful protest against demolition of their church - for now
After 95 days of fighting with Christians caught in the crossfire, Philippines troops retake ...
Sean Spicer gets to meet Pope Francis...finally
Parents' dismay as Californian Catholic school removes religious statues on grounds they could ...
Two Jesuit schools in Australia cautiously back same-sex marriage, citing teachings of Pope Francis
New female Anglican Archbishop of Perth says she favours 'inclusive' approach on same-sex marriage
Islam and the West: 'Worrying' report reveals Britons' attitudes to Muslims
'This is not a court of religion': Judge orders Muslim man to stand in court
Christian girl placed with Muslim foster carer is returned to grandmother after court ruling

Microsoft to cease production of original Xbox One; Xbox One X gets a pre-order record

Juan Miguel Salonga

Screenshot of the Xbox One console with controller and KinectWikimedia Commons/Evan Amos

Microsoft has declared the end of an era for gamers, as the original Xbox One console is officially bidding goodbye. The launched version of the Xbox One will no longer be a part of Microsoft's production, which will be replaced by the latest versions, the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

The Redmond-based tech giant revealed to Glixel that they will stop the production of the original Xbox One starting this week. For Microsoft, this move is only typical in the console industry as they have already introduced the modern versions of the Xbox console.

"As is typical for the console industry, we stopped manufacturing the original Xbox One when we introduced Xbox One S," Microsoft told Glixel. With this development, the launch version of Xbox One is now just a part of history. To recall, the said Xbox model was first released in November 2013, giving the rival Sony PlayStation 4 a stiff competition. It was only last year that Microsoft decided to give the Xbox One an upgrade via Xbox One S.

The original Xbox One and Xbox One S have many similarities, as the latter is basically the same Xbox One model with hardware refresh. The Xbox One S can support HDR graphics, plus the console now has a more powerful CPU to run different video games smoothly. Effective this week, the Xbox One S is officially the current model of the Microsoft home console. 

Meanwhile, Microsoft's other Xbox model, the Xbox One X, is showing signs that it will do great in the market. Based on the pre-orders, the Xbox One X now holds the record for the fastest selling pre-order in the history of Xbox consoles, VG 24/7 reported.

The top-end Xbox model became available for pre-order last Sunday, and since then, there have been many orders coming from different parts of the world. The Xbox One X will hit the global market on Nov. 7.

More News in Life
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY