Microsoft Surface Pro 5 updates: Device may come in October 2017

Rumors and speculations continue to circulate online regarding the specifications and release date of the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. Initially expected to come in 2016, the upcoming hybrid device may be launched in fall this year, with enhanced specifications and features.

During Microsoft's event in October 2016, fans were expecting the company to announce the Microsoft Surface Pro 5. However, the company only unveiled the Surface Studio and the Surface Book i7. With this, there were speculations that it may be announced in March instead. Without any word from Microsoft to date, many believe that it will be launched in October 2017 instead.

One of the key features anticipated from the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is the inclusion of the Creators Update. A patch of the said major Windows operating system (OS) is expected to come in fall this year, so it may also be an ideal time to release the new hybrid device alongside.

As for its specifications, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 chipset, but there are many who believe that it may house Intel's Kaby Lake processor instead. Along with this, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 may come with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

As for its display screen, there are speculations that the upcoming device may launch two variants, one with 2K resolution and the other with 4K resolution. Other features rumored for the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 include a longer battery life, a USB Type-C port support, and a rechargeable Surface Pen.

Meanwhile, Top Examiner points out several elements of the device that Microsoft should improve on. It points out that the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 have several issues such as frequent driver crashes, blue screen problems, flashing screen, and inability of the Windows Hello application to recognize user at times, to name a few. The news portal believes that the company should also address these bugs in the upcoming successor.