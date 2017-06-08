Microsoft Surface Pro 4 vs. New Surface Pro specs, price: how are they different?

Microsoft has rolled out the New Surface Pro, which promises subtle but significant upgrades from Surface Pro 4. The new 2017 release has something new to offer in terms of design, display, performance and so on.

The biggest difference between the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and the New Surface Pro 5 comes down to its design and functionality. While Surface Pro 4 was marketed as a "tablet that can replace your laptop," the New Surface Pro is being introduced as a full laptop.

In terms of size, the New Surface Pro 5 is almost identical to the Surface Pro 4. The newer version measures at 292 x 201 x 8.55, while its predecessor measures at 292 x 201 x 8.4mm. However, the New Surface Pro is said to be the lightest ever created, weighing at 768g.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 also boasts a sleeker, modern design with more rounded corners and an improved ventilation system. It's also packed with a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-negapixel rear camera.

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 and the New Surface Pro 5 have basically the same screen size and PixelSense display. The native resolution for both products is the same at 2736 x 1824 pixels. The 10-point multi-touch has also been retained.

Microsoft claims that the New Surface Pro can last up to 13.5 hours on a single charge. This is an improvement to the Surface Pro's battery life by 10 percent, as the Surface Pro 4 can only survive for nine hours on a single charge.

The statistics on the New Surface Pro, however, is based solely on video playback and the actual mileage may still vary depending on usage.

Microsoft has retained the starting price at $799 for the New Surface Pro, which is the same as that of the Surface Pro 4. However, consumers will still have to shell out more for the New Surface Pro 5 since the Surface Pen is now sold separately at $99.

New Surface Pro is now available for pre-order. Shipping will begin June 15.