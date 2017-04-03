Microsoft Surface Phone specs, design rumors: Patent shows foldable design; specs similar to HP Elite X3?
The current Surface Phone model received a lot of praises from tech aficionados, which is why the next-generation model is highly anticipated. Latest rumors claim that the upcoming handset will have a better design, a foldable display, and more new features.
The arrival of the next Surface Phone model is believed to be Microsoft's fulfillment of its plans to compete with iOS and Android devices. According to Learn Bonds, the company's handset business has not made it to the limelight, but the other Microsoft Surface gadgets were a hit as they have something new to offer.
This is apparent in the global performance of the Surface Studio, Surface Book, and Surface Pro. They are known globally as gadgets that are capable of delivering efficient performance beyond what a conventional hardware can do.
Apatent that was spotted showed several small screens that can be folded and transformed into a unified display. Although the patent does not guarantee that it will be the same feature that is set to be introduced in the upcoming Surface Phone, it does give hints about what the company is looking into.
The only thing certain about the next Surface phone model is that it will run on a Windows operating system. Tech enthusiasts believe that it will be installed with the latest Windows 10 version, with most of its specs similar to HP's Elite X3. It should be noted that the latter device also runs on Windows OS and reportedly performs like a personal computer.
As for the release date, it is believed that the mobile device will arrive in 2018. Company CEO Satya Nadella earlier hinted that they are planning to release the "most ultimate mobile device" in the form of the upcoming Surface Phone.
"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," he said to Australian Financial Review.
