Microsoft Surface Phone release date, specs rumors: Surface Phone patent leak suggests pressure-sensitive display with specialized stylus

Microsoft has continuously expanded its premium lineup of Surface machines, including the new generations of Surface Book and Surface Pro. However, mobile phone enthusiasts could not help but ask if the Redmond-based tech company will still push through with the Surface Phone. The first Surface handset has been in the rumor mill since last year, but such device has yet to see the light of day up to now. Nevertheless, there are signs that Microsoft might only be keeping the Surface Phone production in secret.

The Microsoft Surface Phone was never confirmed by the company that developed the Lumia smartphones. However, Microsoft also did not deny any plans to pursue the production of Surface Phone. To recall, Microsoft general manager for devices Ryan Gavin told Business Insider that the Surface Phone is not yet in the works.

Interestingly, Patently Apple released a mysterious patent filed by Microsoft about two years ago. The leaked patent is allegedly intended for the Surface Phone itself, and if the details are indeed correct, Microsoft might be developing a very sophisticated and high-end device in their labs at this moment. For one, the patent reveals the device to have a pressure-sensitive display, a feature that is comparable to Apple's 3D Touch technology. This kind of display technology is said to work effectively with different devices such as tablets, smartwears, and smartphones.

One thing that sets apart the 3D Touch feature of the current iPhones and the alleged Surface Phone pressure-sensitive display is that the latter is designed to work with a stylus pen. This can be expected from a Surface product as the Surface Pro and Surface Book also make use of a specialized Surface Pen.

Moreover, the stylus pen will be used to press on the force-sensitive areas of the display screen. The Surface Phone is believed to possess the technology to assign different commands or actions according to different position of pressure points, as well as the varying amounts of force applied on the screen.

Based on the leaked patent, it is now rumored that the Microsoft Surface Phone will go with the recent trend of high-end smartphones featuring a curved organic light emitting diode (OLED) display. The latest Samsung Galaxy Note and Galaxy S-series devices were the first ones to introduce an OLED display, and if the rumors are anything to go by, the Surface Phone might be the next one to sport a curved OLED screen. Of course, there is a possibility that Apple's iPhone 8 will pick up the OLED design ahead of the Surface Phone.