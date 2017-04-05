Microsoft Surface Phone release date, news: New patent filing proves Surface Phone's release?
Speculations about the development of the Microsoft Surface Phone refuse to die down, as new rumors claim that the release of the highly anticipated smartphone will be announced by the tech giant soon.
Recent reports claim that the new patent filing that was posted recently by Free Patents Online is pertaining to a brand-new type of multi-layered phone display that was made from tiled panels that curve at the edge.
According to Express UK, the curved edges of are featured in the design of the patent are made to block the light that will pass through from the gaps. This will help the device feature one continuous image in the display. The report claims that the patented design will solve one of the biggest problems seen in devices that feature hinged displays where several panels could break the perception of the users on the objects featured on the screen.
However, the patent application does not specify if the design is intended for the much-awaited Microsoft Surface Phone.
Talks about the development of the Microsoft Surface Phone first intensified when the company's CEO Satya Nadella hinted about their plans for the smartphone market in an interview with Australian Financial Review.
According to Nadella, they will push through with the development of new smartphone products that will not be defined by the current leaders in the steep smartphone competition.
"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," the Microsoft CEO stated in the interview back in November 2016. "Therefore [with Nokia assets], we stopped doing things that were me-too and started doing things, even if they are today very sub-scale, to be very focused on a specific set of customers who need a specific set of capabilities that are differentiated and that we can do a good job of."
But Microsoft has yet to announce its actual plans for the Surface Phone device in the coming days.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'I loved drugs more than life itself': How Jesus transformed this former addict's life
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Iranian court confirms 5-year prison sentence on falsely convicted Christian convert
- 3 major church groups join hands to rebuild thousands of homes destroyed by ISIS in Iraq
- Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
- Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens
- Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope Francis
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents