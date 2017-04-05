Entertainment
Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens
Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope ...
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
Pastor wakes up to church on fire: evangelical church in France faces arson attack
'What do I do if God's will is not ours?' Revolutionary Bible study tool hopes to unite thousands
Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
Thousands of children accused of witchcraft, forced into homelessness and trafficking in DRC, Pope ...

Microsoft Surface Phone release date, news: New patent filing proves Surface Phone's release?

Shiena Bernardino Reporter

Plans for Microsoft Surface Phone continue to come out online.Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Speculations about the development of the Microsoft Surface Phone refuse to die down, as new rumors claim that the release of the highly anticipated smartphone will be announced by the tech giant soon.

Recent reports claim that the new patent filing that was posted recently by Free Patents Online is pertaining to a brand-new type of multi-layered phone display that was made from tiled panels that curve at the edge.

According to Express UK, the curved edges of are featured in the design of the patent are made to block the light that will pass through from the gaps. This will help the device feature one continuous image in the display. The report claims that the patented design will solve one of the biggest problems seen in devices that feature hinged displays where several panels could break the perception of the users on the objects featured on the screen.

However, the patent application does not specify if the design is intended for the much-awaited Microsoft Surface Phone.

Talks about the development of the Microsoft Surface Phone first intensified when the company's CEO Satya Nadella hinted about their plans for the smartphone market in an interview with Australian Financial Review.

Advertisement

According to Nadella, they will push through with the development of new smartphone products that will not be defined by the current leaders in the steep smartphone competition.

"We will continue to be in the phone market not as defined by today's market leaders, but by what it is that we can uniquely do in what is the most ultimate mobile device," the Microsoft CEO stated in the interview back in November 2016. "Therefore [with Nokia assets], we stopped doing things that were me-too and started doing things, even if they are today very sub-scale, to be very focused on a specific set of customers who need a specific set of capabilities that are differentiated and that we can do a good job of."

But Microsoft has yet to announce its actual plans for the Surface Phone device in the coming days.

More News in Entertainment
  • chuck-norris

    The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes

    He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.

  • ghost-in-the-shell

    Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death

    Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY