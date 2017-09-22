Microsoft Surface Book 2 release date, specs rumors: Next-gen hybrid laptop may not appear at Future Decoded event

The Microsoft Surface Book with a stylus pen. Microsoft Store

Rumors about the Microsoft Surface Book 2 have been circulating on the web since last year, and yet the Redmond-based tech giant has not yet confirmed its development. With only a minor hardware refresh on the current Surface Book in 2016, tech enthusiasts believe that the next-gen laptop will arrive this year. However, based on the latest reports, the long wait may not be over soon, at least until early 2018.

According to a trusted insider report, Microsoft is indeed planning to release the Surface Book 2. However, the company is not expected to start shipping the units until early next year. For some reason, the schedule of creating the next iteration of the hybrid notebook has met a delay, and Surface followers may have to wait until 2018 to experience the laptop.

Microsoft has recently confirmed that they will be holding a special hardware event in London on Oct. 31. The keynote event, called Future Decoded, is thought by many to be the place where the next generation of Surface devices will be launched. Unfortunately for the Surface Book fans, the much-awaited major hardware upgrade may not happen at the event.

Nevertheless, there are already rumored specs and features for the upcoming Microsoft Surface Book 2 as early as now. Reports suggest that Microsoft will address the issue regarding the hinge raised by the Surface Book users. They have claimed that the hinge is quite stiff and it is hard to fold and unfold the laptop. Also, the Surface Book 2 is expected to have its keyboard be more easily detachable.

As for the display of the Microsoft Surface Book 2, it is rumored that the laptop will receive a 4K screen with a 3840 x 2160-pixel maximum resolution. The display is said to include VP9 and HEV 10-bit decode for improved graphics.

The Surface Book 2 is also expected to be among the new laptops to be powered by eighth-generation Intel chipsets. It will include USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 3 support.

Aside from the Future Decoded event by the end of October, Microsoft is set to hold a Windows Mixed Reality event early next month, which may introduce the company's very own headset.