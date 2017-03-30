Microsoft Surface Book 2 news: Planned spring release delayed?
The plan to launch the much-awaited Microsoft Surface Book 2 might take a back seat.
According to reports, Microsoft planned to unveil the next-generation Surface Book in an event scheduled later in April. However, new details claim that the upcoming laptop device is still far from ready.
The latest reports state that the tech giant would rather push through with their Spring event even without the presence of Surface Book 2 and unveil a different device instead.
ZDNet first broke the news about the launching delay of the Microsoft Surface Book 2, quoting some sources that were claiming that the hardware launch is still scheduled to be held in the coming weeks. However, there are no hints yet regarding the types of products that will be unveiled during the Spring event.
However, a conflicting report from DigiTimes claim that the next-generation Surface Book already entered mass production, and the shipments are believed to increase every month according to a source who has knowledge about the device's development from the upstream supply chain.
The report claims that the tech giant will probably announce the release date of the Surface Book 2 sometime during the end of March or in April.
It also revealed that the upcoming edition of Surface Book is believed to feature a clamshell design instead of the typical two-in-one design. It will also be offered for a lower starting price compared to its predecessor since it is only priced at $1,000 cheaper than the current line of Surface Books that sells for $1,499 to $3,199.
Other rumored details about the next Surface Book device include the 13.5-inch display as well as the magnesium-aluminum-alloy chassis.
The device is also expected to come out with the rumored Microsoft Surface Pro 5 that comes with an upgraded screen that supports 4K UltraHD resolution. The other features of the upcoming Microsoft Surface Book 2 remain under wraps.
-
