Microsoft Project Scorpio updates: More details expected to be shared on April 6

Microsoft will be revealing more details about its upcoming gaming console, Project Scorpio, on Thursday, April 6.

Microsoft will be sharing more information about Project Scorpio exclusively through Eurogamer's Digital Foundry Site on April 6. On its official Twitter page, Eurogamer teased, "To clear up the speculation: @digitalfoundry will have an exclusive Xbox Scorpio reveal on @eurogamer this Thursday at 2pm UK / 6am Pacific."

On the social media page, fans are generally excited with what Microsoft has to share for Project Scorpio. At the moment, it is still unclear what the company will focus on during the reveal. Nonetheless, there are many who believe that it may talk more about the hardware of the upcoming gaming console.

So far, Microsoft has already revealed that Project Scorpio will come with 6 teraflops of power. It will also come with octa-core processor, along with 320 GB memory bandwidth. Aside from these, it boasts a true 4K gaming resolution. Microsoft promises the Project Scorpio will be the "most powerful console ever."

Nonetheless, according to Forbes, in order for the upcoming gaming console to be successful, it has to bring in several factors and features that will make it stand out. The portal believes that Project Scorpio should cost $400 or less and has to have a significant edge over the existing new consoles. In addition, it must also bring in titles that are exclusive only to the console, similar to Sony's strategy for PlayStation 4.

Microsoft first revealed about its project last summer at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Phil Spencer, Microsoft's Head for the Xbox Division, said that Project Scorpio "will be the next edition of the Xbox One family."

The company launched the Xbox One gaming console in November 2013, while Project Scorpio is expected to hit the market on holiday this year.