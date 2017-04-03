Microsoft Project Scorpio rumors: 'Forza Motorsport 7' one of the upcoming console's launch titles
While Microsoft's highly anticipated latest console, dubbed as Project Scorpio, is not slated to arrive earlier than the holidays this year, reports already claim that it will come with impressive launch titles that will highlight its best feature: the ability to play games with True 4K resolution.
According to a source of Windows Central, Microsoft is expected to announce soon that "Forza Motorsport 7" will be one of the launch titles that Project Scorpio will come with as, reportedly, the said game will best showcase how stunning the upcoming Microsoft console is, especially its ability to feature True 4K resolution.
However, "Forza Motorsport 7" is not the only game that will prove how powerfully stunning the Project Scorpio is as, allegedly, it will also launch along with other several first-party titles, such as "Crackdown 3" and "State of Decay 2."
In addition to first-party titles, third-party titles are also said to come as launch game titles for Project Scorpio, such as "Call of Duty," "FIFA," "Madden," and even "Red Dead Redemption 2." "Battlefront 2" is also a safe bet as a launch title for the Project Scorpio as some representatives of DICE, the developer of the said game, have appeared in the reveal trailer of the Project Scorpio at last year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2016.
Meanwhile, it is suspected that more details about the Project Scorpio will be revealed soon. In fact, if the rumors are correct, the announcement may happen this April 6.
While Xbox Boss Phil Spencer did not confirm the veracity of the talks about a possible earlier reveal on the Project Scorpio, he expressed his gratitude to first and third-party developers for the support they have given.
"Yea, I know why you ask. We are very happy with what we are seeing from 1P and 3P, you'll hear more soon. Sorry for the wait," Spencer said on a Twitter post as a response to the question of one of his followers asking if it is true that the specs and features of Project Scorpio will, indeed, be revealed this week.
