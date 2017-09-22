Microsoft opens pre-orders for Xbox One X standard edition

A promotional photo for the upcoming gaming console from Microsoft, the Xbox One X. Facebook/xbox

The updated Microsoft gaming console, Xbox One X, will be releasing soon, and a photo of the product coming off the production line has surfaced on the internet, indicating that the company is gearing up for the product's November launch. The company has also opened pre-orders for the console's standard edition.

Phil Spencer, Microsoft's executive vice president for gaming, tweeted a photo showing units of the new console from its production line in Suzhou, China. The photo also showed Microsoft Devices Corporate Vice President Panos Panay inspecting the devices. Spencer captioned the photo, saying that the production is "looking good" for its November release.

The company has opened pre-orders for the standard edition of the Xbox One X for $500. Gamers can pre-order through Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, and Newegg.

Microsoft has yet to announce when the special Scorpio Edition will be available for pre-orders. The Scorpio edition offers the same functionality as the standard edition, but will have a premium design and will come with a fee vertical base that will allow users to stand the console upright.

The Xbox One X is a major update to the Xbox One, which was released back in 2013. It was designed mainly to be able to play games at a 4k ultra high definition (HD) resolution. Many game titles will be offering graphical enhancements that will be utilized by the Xbox One X.

The new system will employ the Scorpio Engine, which has a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor and a Radeon graphical processing unit with a speed of 1172 MHz.

Once released, the Xbox One X will still be able to play all the games that are compatible with Xbox One. This is great news for die-hard gamers who have invested a lot in Xbox One games, and makes it worth it to upgrade to the new hardware.

The Xbox One X will be launched on Nov. 7.