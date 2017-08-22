Microsoft opens pre-orders for Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition

Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition is now available via pre-order. YouTube/ Xbox

Ahead of the release of its enhanced console Xbox One X, Microsoft's special edition dubbed Project Scorpio has been opened for pre-orders.

The Xbox One X Project Scorpio edition includes a few changes in the console's appearance, including a sleek dynamic graphic pattern across its exterior and an exclusive vertical stand. The Project Scorpio codename is also found on the console and the controller.

The retail packaging of the Project Scorpio Edition is reminiscent of the original Xbox, with the large X prominently featured on the box. The name of the special edition harkens back to the early days of the console, when it was codenamed "Project Scorpio."

The special edition, priced at $499, will only be available via pre-order from Amazon, Microsoft, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target stores. However, it will have identical specifications as the Xbox One X that will be launched in Nov. 7.

The Xbox One X is designed as a more powerful version of the Xbox One with enhanced computing and graphical performance as well as optimizations for 4K gaming. It features a 6 teraflop GPU at 1.172 GHz, 12 GB graphics memory, and 326 GBs of memory bandwidth. The console will support 4K video at 8 million pixels and high-dynamic range (HDR).

"The codename will live on in the Scorpio Engine that powers the console, as well as in this limited edition console," said Microsoft. "We designed the Project Scorpio Edition for fans to celebrate both our heritage and the power and precision that we are bringing into our future."

Microsoft is working with third party publishers and developers to make sure that Xbox titles will be optimized for the new Xbox One X. In his blog, Microsoft ambassador Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb has listed all the game titles enhanced for Xbox One X.

Unfortunately, with the launch of "Crackdown 3" delayed to spring 2018, the Xbox One X will be launching without a major Xbox-exclusive title.