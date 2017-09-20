Microsoft headset expected to launch at Mixed Reality event on October 3

The Microsoft logo at the Redmond-based tech giant's headquarters. REUTERS/Mike Segar

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft has sent out a mysterious invitation for a Windows Mixed Reality event early next month. The Redmond-based tech giant was expected to reveal their latest Surface devices in the coming months but Microsoft seems to have other plans, and that is to launch their new set of virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Microsoft will hold the Windows Mixed Reality keynote event in San Francisco on Tuesday, Oct. 3. According to Engadget, the company will show "where Microsoft is head next" when it comes to wireless mixed reality headgear.

It is speculated that the upcoming Microsoft event will lay the foundation for the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update, which will drop on Oct. 17. The next Windows 10 update will feature VR and augmented reality (AR) support, thus giving Microsoft an opportunity to launch their own line of wearable technology.

The Mixed Reality event invitation came as a surprise for many tech enthusiasts, as everyone else was expecting Microsoft's big hardware reveal at the Future Decoded event in London on Oct. 31.

Corporate vice president for Microsoft Devices Panos Panay is expected to unveil a new lineup of Surfaces devices during the event.

As Microsoft recently confirmed another hardware event taking place before Future Decoded, the public's attention, for now, is fixed on the VR and AR headsets.

According to Mashable, Microsoft technical fellow and Alex Kipman will be leading the Mixed Reality event next month. Kipman is the person behind HoloLens, a holographic AR headset that is not yet publicly launched by Microsoft.

It is not certain how much Microsoft has already ventured into mixed reality technology but the event on Oct. 3 is expected to reveal further innovations that they can offer to the AR and VR experience. This will also serve as a huge step for the company in the mixed reality market, which is currently dominated by big names such as Oculus and HTC.