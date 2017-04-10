Michael Schumacher updates: Fans still in limbo on Formula 1 legend's health condition
More than three years after Michael Schumacher's skiing accident, fans are still in limbo as far as the racing legend's health condition is concerned.
After yesterday's tribute from his friend and fellow Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, who wore a helmet featuring an art work depicting Schumacher's former F1 car at the 2017 Chinese Grand Prix, fans can't help but wonder if the racer is seeing health improvements at all.
To recall, Schumacher figured in a skiing accident back in December 2013 during a holiday in the French Alps. Because of the extent of his head injury, the Formula 1 driver was even induced into a comatose, which lasted for almost six months.
While Schumacher's family recognize the fact that fans of the legend want to be in the know of his health condition, they decided to let his recovery process to be private so that all speculations on the status of his health — negative or otherwise — can be averted.
In fact, according to reports, the Schumacher family even sued a German newspaper for claiming that Schumacher can already walk a few steps. Reportedly, the Schumacher family are asking for 100,000 euro for a legal claim as it contests the report of the said German publication as the legend's lawyer, Felix Damm, belied its claim, saying that Schumacher still cannot walk or even stand.
Last month, Schumacher's former boss Luca di Montezemolo said that he believes in Schumacher's strength. Hence, he believes that the Formula 1 legend will soon recover. While di Montezemolo's words are encouraging, it is apparent that those were said in the context of being a wish and not really a solid update on the real health condition of Schumacher.
Despite being left in the dark on their idol's health condition, fans remain hopeful and prayerful that Schumacher's darkest days will be soon over.
