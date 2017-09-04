Michael Schumacher news: Son Mick does a lap to commemorate 25th anniversary of Michael's first championship

A photo of Michael Schumacher skiing during his team's winter retreat in the Dolomite resort of Madonna Di Campiglio January 12, 2006. Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

Mick Schumacher, only 18 years of age, decided to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father, Michael Schumacher, by becoming an F1 racer himself. On Aug. 26, he drove Michael's old F1 car, a 1994 Benetton B194.

Mick drove for one lap around the Spa-Francorchamps track at the Belgian Grand Prix. The car and the course holds much importance to the Schumacher family, as Michael won his very first championship in the same exact car on the same exact course in August of 1992.

Michael is definitely revered as one of the greatest F1 racers of all time. In fact, former teammate, Sebastian Vettel, stated that his childhood heroes are "The three Michaels" – Michael Schumacher, Michael Jordan, and Michael Jackson." Michael went on to win a vast number of races in between his championships before he suffered a skiing accident, which put him in a coma due to brain trauma. Vettel is still saddened by the event.

This skiing accident happened in 2013, with Michael's son Mick being there to witness the tragedy. The Schumacher family has asked the media and fans to respect their privacy regarding Michael's condition. In fact, the latest news regarding his condition was announced in 2016. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Michael's manager, Sabine Kehm said that Michael is faced with a "long fight" to recover from his injuries, and that he still needs therapists to assist him to walk.

What is important for the Schumacher's at this point is that Michael's illustrious career as an exceptional F1 driver is revered and remembered since it served as a legacy of life-long dedication to the perilous racing sport. Fortunately, this legacy is cemented by his teenage son, Mick, who has proven capable behind the wheel in the same fashion as his father back in the day.