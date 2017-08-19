Michael Schumacher health condition news: No updates regarding F1 legend's recovery; family continues to be supportive

F1 legend Michael Schumacher at a news conference in 2006. Reuters/Tony Gentile

There have not been any updates regarding Michael Schumacher's health as of now, but his family continues to be there for the Formula One legend as he continues to move forward with his recovery.

Corinna Betsch, Schumacher's wife, was recently spotted alongside her 18-year old son Mick Schumacher at the FEI World Reining Championship that was held in Switzerland at her private reining establishment, CS Ranch. They were there to support her 20-year old daughter, Gina Schumacher, as she competed.

This is the first time in four months that Betsch was photographed in public, happily cheering for her daughter while sharing a close moment with her son throughout the competition. Based on the photos of the two, they appear to be very happy despite this challenging time for them.

The F1 racer was naturally absent at the competition. Regarding the Formula One champion's health condition, Schumacher's family has maintained all information under wraps. In December 2016, Sabine Kehm, Schumacher's manager revealed in a statement that they will no longer disclose any information about the racer's health. Kehm went on to say that Schumacher's health is not an issue that concerns the public, and details will therefore only be shared with his family and close friends.

Despite having a helmet on, the Formula One legend suffered a nearly-fatal head injury following a skiing accident in the French Alps back in December of 2013. After undergoing surgery to get the blood clots taken out from his brain, Schumacher fell into a medical-induced coma for six months. He had woken up in April 2014 and had been discharged from Grenoble hospital to continue his recovery within the privacy of his home in Geneva.

Schumacher is said to have a medical team of 15 people looking after him since regaining consciousness in 2014.