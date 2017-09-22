Michael Schumacher health condition latest news: Fans demand to know the truth

Former Ferrari driver Michael Schumacher of Germany looks on during the qualifying session for the Italian F1 Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack in Monza, near Milan, in this September 13, 2008. Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

Little is known about Michael Schumacher's health condition, as his family has mostly kept silent about the issue, except for the time when his wife filed complaints against several publications for the rumors they made about his progress. Despite this, his fans are still hoping that there will be news about the sports icon.

According to a poll conducted by Wheels24, thousands of fans are eager to know the true condition of Schumacher. Out of 20,400, about 11, 830 people voted that they would like to know if he is okay, although they respect privacy. More than 5,000, however, believe that the German racer and his family are entitled to keep the matters from the public at this trying time.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 people think that Schumacher's health condition should be released because he is a public figure. His family has requested that his condition should be kept private. Schumacher's manager, Sabine Kehm, said that the policy of "radio silence" regarding the racer's condition will continue.

It can be recalled that Schumacher had an accident while skiing with his son in France back in December 2013. Unfortunately, it left him with a brain injury. The trauma was so critical that he had to be placed in a medically-induced coma. The racer was then relocated to a Switzerland hospital before being moved back home, where he now gets private treatment.

Recently, fellow F1 racer and former teammate Sebastian Vettel paid tribute to Schumacher and revealed that he misses getting advice from the icon. He said that the racing legend was generous to give crucial advice to him in the early stages of his career.

Vettel quipped via Express, "He will always be the number one. I remember when I met him for the first time, I could not open my mouth, I was so tense. Over time I got to know the person who is not just a race driver, he's been working hard to bring Ferrari to the top. Incredible."

He added, "He is one of the few people you meet in life, who have an answer for everything. I miss his advice because it was perfect and could be adapted to any situation, and it would work."

In the meantime, Schumacher's fans could keep the hope and pray for his recovery.