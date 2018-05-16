Michael Curry: Brits will fall in love with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal wedding preacher

Michael Curry, the first African-American head of the US Episcopal Church, will preach at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding this Saturday in Windsor.

His role was announced relatively late on in the wedding preparations and was made after discussions with the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, despite his never having met the couple. Curry is Welby's American counterpart as the Episcopal Church is the Church of England's sister body in the US.

Mike Theiler/Reuters Michael Curry is the 27th presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, the official Anglican Church in the US.

While Curry is a relatively unknown quality in Britain, you can read all about him and what he stands for here:

Michael Curry: Who is the Royal wedding preacher who backs gay marriage and opposes Trump?

But after Saturday afternoon, Curry will no longer be unknown. The wedding will be watched by millions around the world and presents the largest audience any preacher has had since Richard Chartres, then bishop of London, preached to around two billion people at the wedding Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

It is possible, likely even, that Curry's energetic personality, his charismatic preaching, and his sonorous voice will mean he is the unexpected star to emerge from the wedding.

Reuters St George's Chapel in Windsor hosts 800 people and will be the location for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Here are five reasons the British public will love Michael Curry: