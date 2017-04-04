Mi Mix 2 rumors: Upcoming Xiaomi device almost bezel-less with 93% screen-to-body ratio
It seems that Samsung's soon-to-be-released Galaxy S8 will find itself competing for attention of those seeking for an almost bezel-less smartphone as it is alleged that the Xiaomi is soon releasing its Mi Mix 2, which is said to have a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Xiaomi's first-ever Mi Mix already offered a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. While the large screen of the current version of the device is already impressive, rumors claim that it will become even more awesome with the latest version of the device, the Mi Mix 2, which is said to have a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Reportedly, the Mi Mix 2 will be thinner than its predecessor, providing the optical illusion that it is edgeless. Nonetheless, it is said that the upcoming Xiaomi device will come with a flat display only, unlike Samsung's Galaxy S8 that offers a curved-edge design.
Apart from having an almost bezel-less display, it is also said that the Mi Mix 2 will pack a Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC and be equipped with Android Marshmallow.
The upcoming device is also said to boast of 6 GB RAM and a battery of 4,500 mAh capacity.
The Mi Mix 2 is also alleged to come with its own version of the fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5-mm audio jack.
Meanwhile, some can't help but doubt whether the leaked image that gave rise to the recent speculations on what the Mi Mix 2 will offer is indeed that of the said device. Some believe that it may be that of the Xiaomi Mi 6, which is, likewise, suspected to debut this month.
Whether the leaked image is legit or not, Android Headlines believes that it is a possible hint at what the Mi Mix 2 will look like, more or less.
As the first Mi Mix was launched in October last year, it is believed that the Mi Mix 2 will arrive in the same month later this 2017. Once it happens, only by then can it be confirmed whether the Mi Mix 2 will indeed sport a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio and give Samsung Galaxy S8 a run for its money.
