Mexico City earthquake news: Claims at least 230 lives; search and rescue efforts continue

Rescue workers continue to look for survivors of the powerful quake that rocked Mexico City Tuesday. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A violent earthquake hit central Mexico, Tuesday, toppling over buildings and causing fatalities in the nation's capital and surrounding states. As of Wednesday, at least 230 people were reported to be killed as a result of the quake. Officials are saying that the death toll is still likely to rise, as rescue workers continue search and rescue operations in the affected areas.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake had its epicenter in the state of Puebla, located 80 miles southeast of the capital. It occurred on the anniversary of the 1985 quake that devastated Mexico City and claimed thousands of lives.

While many survivors were found and rescued from piles of collapsed debris, rescuers also found many others dead. In the south part of Mexico City, a three-story school collapsed, and from its ruins rescue workers found the bodies of 21 children and four adults.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto visited some of the most badly affected areas of the capital and declared three days of national mourning to honor the victims.

"As Mexicans, we have experienced difficult times because of earthquakes in the past, and we have learned to respond with dedication and a spirit of solidarity," said the head of state.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted a message for Mexico City through his Twitter account. "God bless the people of Mexico City," he tweeted. "We are with you and will be there for you."

According to Luis Felipe Puente, head of the country's civil protection, 100 people died in the autonomous district of Mexico City, 43 in Puebla, 69 in Morelos, four in Guerrero state, 13 in Mexico state, and one in Oaxaca state.

Tuesday's earthquake is the second powerful one to hit Mexico in as many weeks. It came only 12 days after another quake struck the country's southern Pacific coast.

On Sept. 7, a magnitude 8.1 earthquake was measured with its epicenter located off the coast of Juchitan in Oaxaca State, killing nearly 100 people.