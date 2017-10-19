Metoo: I've never been assaulted, but I know what it's like to be used

When I first saw #metoo posts, I was torn. Thankfully, I have never been sexually assaulted or touched without my consent. Nevertheless, my experience of sexual relationships from before I became a Christian was laced with shame, doubts and anxiety. Technically, I always consented; but my heart was conflicted. Although I hadn't been raised with a conservative view of sex, something about it always felt not right: too soon, too disconnected. I always felt like I was playing a part, that my performance was under review, and I could be confident that I would fall short. But I didn't feel like I had a choice.

Alyssa Milano began the #metoo phenomenon when she urged her followers to tweet it in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. WIikimedia Commons

#Metoo posts raise the issue of consent – and, without a doubt, that is an incredibly important issue. But, what we consent to is closely related to what we think we deserve. In a culture where sex is presented as a prerequisite to a satisfied life, and evidence of one's worth, then it is likely that many women will merely submit to another's desires rather than live according to our own values.

I began seeing myself through a male gaze from early on in secondary school. Boys would watch porn on the way to school, and push it in our faces. Being 'frigid' was publicly mocked. My worth became sexualised: I was worthy insofar as I was wanted. I began to see myself as little more than a commodity in a market and objectification as the highest form of flattery. So what I thought, or at least hoped, I was consenting to was love. And who could decline that? What I thought I was consenting to was the ability to accept my body. And who wouldn't want to feel, for once, that they were good enough when cosmetically enhanced, and Photoshopped bodies continually make us feel otherwise?

I thought that sex was the route to belonging; I was wrong. I was left feeling utterly disposable, a mere vessel. And without men's approval, I had no ground to build a robust sense of self-worth.

This wasn't the fault of the men involved. They never lied to me, or physically forced me. But nevertheless, I was acting under a deception: the lie that sex provides a short cut to, or is a substitute for, love, which pervades our culture (hence the euphemism 'to make love'). The Christian understanding is rightly more ambivalent: sex is powerful. Of course, it can be used to express and deepen the love a couple have for one another. But, as the #metoo posts testify, that power can also be used against a partner, leaving them feeling more isolated than ever.

When I became a Christian, I readily embraced the ethic of no sex before marriage because I saw it as self-protection. I had been looking for a way out of having to compare with porn-stars and previous lovers, and the self-objectification that went along with it. It didn't feel like a circumscription; quite the reverse. I had always wanted my heart to be the object of a man's attention – but, to get to that point, I had been told that he had to like my body first. Now, I could demand it be the other way around.

Then, a fly in the ointment: the issue of being a 'temptation' to men arose. From feeling that I had to objectify myself in order to meet men's sexual appetites, I was now informed that women were to blame for igniting them in the first place. As penance, we would have to dress and behave accordingly. Again, I had to look at myself from a man's perspective, and with the same question in mind: will a man want to have sex with me?

Whether I was aiming for a positive or negative response, my body could not be disentangled from male sexuality.

The same reasoning accounts for why the woman caught in adultery, but not the man, was brought before the scribes and Pharisees. But Jesus did not buy into the double standard: he levelled the playing field by pointing out that no one is without sin (and so the woman could not carry the blame alone).

It is because Jesus refuses to see anyone as an object, or of instrumental worth, and rises above our preoccupation with sex, that I long to see myself as he does. To see myself from the perspective of my creator, rather than of a potential 'buyer', feels like true freedom– the sort that comes with deep belonging.

In that, I feel as though I have a kinship with the Samaritan woman at the well in John 4. With her five husbands and current partner, she surely knew what it was like to be treated as a possession and a sexual object. With no financial independence outside of marriage, she, like all the women of her day, needed a husband in order to survive. If I did not feel fully free to say no, then she was infinitely more constrained.

For both of us, then, the gospel came as a relief: that, to this man at least, we loved not on the condition of our performance (sexual or otherwise) but just as we were. And the gospel invited us to nurture bigger hopes for ourselves. If we are children of God, co-heirs with Christ – and what we consent to is closely related to what we think we deserve – then we really are free to say no.