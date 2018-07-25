Methodists slam Home Secretary Sajid Javid on terrorist death penalty

The Methodist Church has criticised the home secretary's decision to allow two Islamic State fighters to be sent to America where they may face the death penalty.

According to the president and vice-president of the Methodist Conference, Rev Michaela Youngson and Bala Gnanaprasagam, Britain's opposition to the death penalty should 'remain steadfast'.

Reuters Alexanda Kotey and Shafee Elsheikh, who the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) claim are British nationals.

Alexanda Kotey and Shafee El-Sheikh were members of the notorious 'Beatles' group believed to have been responsible for killing a number of Western captives by beheading.

The British government has had a long-standing policy of seeking assurances from countries with the death penalty that they will not seek to enact it before handing over suspects who might face it.

However, Sajid Javid wrote to US attorney-general Jeff Sessions: 'I am of the view that there are strong reasons for not requiring a death penalty assurance in this specific case, so no such assurances will be sought.'

He adds: 'As you are aware, it is the long-held position of the UK to seek death penalty assurances, and our decision in this case does not reflect a change in our policy on assistance in US death penalty cases generally, nor the UK government's stance on the global abolition of the death penalty.'

The pair are currently held by Kurdish Syrian forces.

The Methodist statement reiterates the Church's opposition to the death penalty, saying: 'Judicial systems are inherently a human construction with frailties. The death penalty does not allow for miscarriages of justice nor the possibility of repentance.'

It says Kotey's and El-Sheikh's alleged crimes are 'abhorrent'. However, it continues: 'Yet even in the most difficult of cases, our nation's commitment to human rights and dignity – including opposition to the death penalty - should remain steadfast. Terrorists who have shown no respect for the law should nevertheless be treated with equal rights under the law. We cannot assist prosecutions that might end with an order for execution.

'Governments need to act together to counter terrorism. Those responsible for terrorist offences must be brought to justice, but we must not allow their evil actions and warped ideology to undermine the value our nation places on human rights for all.'