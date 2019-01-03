Methodist fund managers take Ted Baker to task over harassment allegations

Methodist fund managers were among those who took the Ted Baker clothing brand to task over the harassment scandal that forced its founder Ray Kelvin to take leave of absence from the company.

Kelvin stepped down when allegations against him surfaced of 'forced hugging' and 'ear kissing'. An online petition against him attracted signatures from 300 current and former staff.

Reuters Ted Baker founder Ray Kelvin – known for obscuring his face in photographs – has been accused of harassment.

Epworth, which manages £1.4 billion of assets, is reported to have urged swift action including changes to the company's corporate culture if wrongdoing is unearthed, according to the Guardian. It has declined to comment on the letter.

Kelvin has been accused by staff of both sexes of harassment and sexual innuendo, including asking young female employees to sit on his knee. Employees have said the behaviour was widely seen as part of the company's 'quirky' culture.

Ted Baker has asked the law firm Herbert Smith Freehills to lead an investigation into the allegations. Chairman David Bernstein said it would be 'professional, impartial and move at pace'.

Kelvin founded the brand in Glasgow in 1988 and has overseen its growth to 544 outlets with annual sales of £590 million. He was awarded a CBE in 2011.

He said in a statement: 'Ted Baker has been my life and soul for 30 years. I love this company and I care deeply for all my colleagues. It's for that reason that I have decided to take a temporary leave of absence.

'Ted Baker means everything to me and I can't bear to see it harmed in any way.'