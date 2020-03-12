Methodist Church asks ministers to think of the vulnerable in new coronavirus guidance

The Methodist Church has issued new coronavirus guidance asking ministers to think about how they can support the most vulnerable in their communities.

The guidance recommends a number of practical precautions to prevent the spread of infection, including good hand hygiene for servers at Holy Communion in line with the guidance from Public Health England.

Other suggestions include the use of a projector to avoid sharing hymn books or passing around notice sheets.

Ministers are also advised to consider carrying out pastoral 'visits' by phone and temporarily abandon the tradition of shaking hands with people as they leave the church.

"Now is a good time to be thinking proactively about who is the Church might need extra help should they decide or be required to self-isolate," the guidance suggests.

"Is there the need to create a plan for shopping for more vulnerable members of the community for example?

"Remember that many people are anxious and a reassuring phone call and an offer to pray might be very much appreciated."

In step with other denominations, Methodist churches are told they should omit using handshakes to share the peace for the timebeing, although ministers are invited to consider alternatives like the British Sign Language version of the peace.

Changes to Communion require that only the minister receives the wine, while communicants are to receive only the bread.

Parishioners and ministers alike are advised to stay at home if they feel unwell.

"Please don't struggle through but stay at home and get well," the guidance reads.

"Remember Church doesn't stop because we don't meet and there are other ways of joining in with worship.

"Even if you would normally go to church with a cold, the words of 1 Corinthians 8:11 may be useful here: 'Think of your weaker (brother/sister)'."

Rev Paul Wood, Interim Director of the Ministries Team, said: "As we deal with the practicalities of protecting people from coronavirus we continue to remember our calling to care for the other whilst always being mindful that is that our call is always to respond to the good news in Jesus.

"We are a people of hope we need to declare and model good news in these difficult times."

Head of Mission, Jude Levermore said: "Our calling is to respond in love and service to the needs of our communities.

"The aim of this advice is to help us do this even while the extent of the issue is still unclear.

"We are grateful to our sisters and brothers around the world who hold us in prayer as we hold them. We should not be afraid, 'For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.' 2 Timothy 1:7."

The Methodist Church has issued a prayer to be used in conjunction with the coronavirus outbreak:

God of all hope we call on you today.

We pray for those who are living in fear:

Fear of illness, fear for loved ones, fear of other's reactions to them.

May your Spirit give us a sense of calmness and peace.

We pray for your church in this time of uncertainty.

For those people who are worried about attending worship.

For those needing to make decisions in order to care for other

For those who will feel more isolated by not being able to attend.

Grant us your wisdom.

Holy God, we remember that you have promised that

Nothing will separate us from your love – demonstrated to us in Jesus Christ.

Help us turn our eyes, hearts and minds to you.

Amen