Methodist, Anglican leaders urge halt to 'anger and vitriol' over Brexit

Britain's Anglican and Methodist leaders have called for an end to the 'anger and vitriol' that has characterised public discourse in a reference to the ongoing turmoil over Brexit.

Bala Gnanapragasam, Justin Welby and Michaela Youngson met at Lambeth Palace.

After a meeting at Lambeth Palace between the Archbishop of Canterbury and the president and vice-president of the Methodist Conference, Rev Michaela Youngson and Bala Gnanapragasam, the church leaders issued a statement saying: 'Jesus calls us to love one another, and even to love our enemies. In this time of political turmoil we have been shocked at the anger and vitriol that has surrounded so much public discourse, personally, online and via social media.

'Our Christian heritage, along with other global faith and non-faith traditions, calls for us to treat others as we would wish to be treated. This does not mean the absence of passionate difference, but it does call for respect for human dignity.'

Two years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, the terms of its exit are no clearer and the government is facing a heavy defeat next week over its EU Withdrawal bill.

The Church of England and the Methodist Church have been linked in a 'covenant' since 2003 which has seen them exploring moves to bring the two churches closer together in sharing ministry.

During the meeting the church leaders discussed the co-operation of the two churches in mission and evangelism and particularly their partnership in Thy Kingdom Come, the global prayer initiative.