'Metal Gear Survive' release date news: Here's why the action-adventure game is delayed until 2018
It is going to be a little longer before "Metal Gear Survive" arrives. Konami Digital Entertainment has announced that the long-awaited survival action-adventure video game has been delayed.
During the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, Konami Digital Entertainment revealed to Polygon that "Metal Gear Survive" will not make its original 2017 release window because they need more time to polish it. It is now set to hit shelves in early 2018.
Konami Digital Entertainment has teased that "Metal Gear Survive" will be worth the wait. The game will feature a dense single-player mode, where players embark on a series of mysterious adventure. There will also be a cooperative multiplayer mode, where players can use stealth, weapons, and gear to battle off savage, zombie-like creatures.
However, not everyone is happy. Since "Metal Gear Survive" was announced last August 2016, it has been met with a wave of criticism from the public because of its genre and theme. Many also pointed out the game's departure from the general feel of previous "Metal Gear" games.
Even though Konami Digital Entertainment has insisted that "Metal Gear Survive" will not abandon the trademark stealth mechanics of the franchise, many are still unconvinced. Last year, the company's USA community manager, Robert Allan Peer, took to Twitter to request that fans keep an open mind about the upcoming game.
some people are definitely upset. Lots of people have different expectations for their favorite titles, that's reasonable— Robert Allen Peeler (@popcicle) August 17, 2016
In a past interview, "Metal Gear Solid" creator Hideo Kojima said he had no hand in designing "Metal Gear Survive" and even reiterated that it is odd that a "Metal Gear" game would have zombies in it.
"The Metal Gear games are about political fiction and espionage," IGN quoted Kojima as saying during a stage presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2016. He added, "Where do zombies fit in with that?"
"Metal Gear Survive" is set to arrive in early 2018 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
