'Metal Gear Solid 2' HD news: Nvidia Shield version officially drops, Konami plans to release third version soon

A screenshot from the "Metal Gear Solid: Legacy Collection" trailer. YouTube/Konami

Good news for Nvidia Shield users as "Metal Gear Solid 2" HD is now available on the device. This surprise release came in a few days ago, which confirms the rumors that "Metal Gear Solid 2" in high definition was going to come out for the Nvidia Shield. Prior to the release, there have been no updates to back the rumors, until it was suddenly made available on the Google Play Store.

Fans of the game know that this is not a new version, but a re-release of "Metal Gear Solid 2." It was first released in the "Metal Gear Solid" HD collection that came out in 2012. This version features graphics up to 720 pixels running 60 frames per second, and the complete suite of Virtual Reality missions apart from the base game. If not, then the Nvidia Shield version may be a bare bones version of the game that was first launched in 2001.

It may seem like an unusual move by the game's developer Konami to re-release their existing games. However, it is also understandable as they want to bring the game to platforms it has not been brought to yet. Konami has recently announced that they will release "Metal Gear Solid 3" for Nvidia Shield in the near future as well.

Meanwhile, "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" is also now available on Nvidia Shield. Much like "Metal Gear Solid 2," it is also a restoration from the game's HD collection and also features 720 pixel graphics that run 60 frames per second.

The game is often thought of as Hideo Kojima's masterpiece, a postmodern satire that gives a look into how the government controls the information being released to the public. The game's plot as well as the new hero and how it focused more on the story did not suit everyone, earning the game some negative reviews in the midst of the positive ones. However, it still stands as one of the best Triple-A sequels in its era.