Memorial service celebrates 'incredible legacy' of late evangelist Reinhard Bonnke

A memorial service for the late evangelist Reinhard Bonnke is taking place on Saturday.

The Christ for All Nations (CfaN) founder died on December 7, 2019, at the age of 79 after a ministry spanning six decades.

He "passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family", his wife Anni said at the time.

His memorial is being held at the Faith Assembly in Orlando, Florida, at 11:00 EST on Saturday.

The service, which is open to the public, will be led by his successor at CfaN, Daniel Kolenda. CfaN said it was a chance to "celebrate the life, ministry, and incredible legacy" of the evangelist, who is best remembered for his mass evangelism events across Africa.

CfaN said that over 79 million people had made decisions to follow Christ over the course of his ministry "because of his clear and passionate Gospel presentations".

"He spoke to some of the largest crowds ever gathered in history, wrote more than 30 books, and left an indelible mark on the global Church," it said.

"From the beginning, his meetings were marked by miraculous healings and other remarkable displays of God's supernatural power.

"It is not an exaggeration to say that God used Reinhard Bonnke to transform the continent."

The service will be livestreamed on the CfaN website, Bonnke.TV, and GOD.TV and other platforms from 10:00 EST.