Meizu X2 leaked images show the phone will feature a round secondary display
New leaks of the Meizu X2 show that the company is dedicated to the innovation-driven design that it has become known for. The photos that have surfaced online show that the X2 will feature a secondary round display at the back of the phone.
The photos began surfacing one week after the company revealed its flagship phones, the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus, which also sport a secondary display at the rear. While the flagship phones feature a rectangular display that sits just below their dual camera, the X2 will take the design peculiarity another notch with a circular display near the center of the phone's back side.
The uses of the extra screen may range from being a charger indicator and a standby display that shows the date and time to a rear camera viewfinder that aids with taking selfies. It would be interesting to see if Meizu will find new and creative ways of utilizing the back display. The success of the Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus may also play a part in the future of the X2's design.
Live image of Meizu X2 surface online#Meizux2 pic.twitter.com/Q9zJIbdDX0— SUPER GUIDES (@super_guides) July 31, 2017
Aside from the secondary display, the photos also showed the phone's rear camera, a single LED flash and a USB-Type C port at the bottom of the phone. Even though no other details have been revealed from the leak, the presence of a single rear camera strongly suggests that the phone might be a mid-range device.
Since the release of the X2 is most likely still very far away, fans of Meizu's innovative designs can expect more leaks to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
At the moment, reports are suggesting that the X2 may feature a 5.5-inch full HD display with a pixel density of 401 pixels per inch (PPI), a MediaTek Helio X25 chipset under the hood, and Android Nougat 7.0 as its operating system.
