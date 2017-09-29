Meghan McCain to be part of ABC daytime talk show 'The View'

Meghan McCain, daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain, and executive producer and host of the television show "Raising McCain" speaks during the Pivot television portion of the Television Critics Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The former co-host of "Fox News," Meghan McCain has been recruited to be part of the American daytime talk show, "The View". Given her experience being an anchor who has her fair share of opinions and input regarding the ever spinning wheel of current events, her insights might just be a valuable asset in her new home with the ABC network.

According to Variety, McCain is now officially part of the regular ensemble of "The View." This comes just a few days after she had departed from the television show by Fox titled "Outnumbered" wherein she was a co-host of the show who represented conservative views in politics and current events.

McCain is the daughter of the 2008 U.S. Senator, and previous presidential nominee, John McCain. This must have factored in to how much depth McCain's views about politics are, since she lives in a family that has significant experience in it. According to USA Today, McCain has been struggling to avoid being boxed into having only one set of political perspectives, since she described herself as a Republican with a lot of liberal views as well.

Coincidentally, Jedidiah Bila had also left the ABC daytime talk show, which allowed McCain to be granted a spot for the gig. Entertainment Tonight reported that "The View" appreciated Bila's one year stint in the show, but now they need someone who will have the penchant to provide opposing opinions that extends to the vast majority of issues in current events. The show has taken pride in having healthy and stimulating discourse, without the process becoming too personal, which is what happens in other similar shows from time to time.

However, McCain's inclination towards being a conservative has been apparent in her previous stints on television. In a report by The Hill, McCain had no problems criticizing U.S. President, Donald Trump, and had even recently taken her opinions to Twitter. McCain called Trump out for "mocking" her father behind closed doors, and made it very clear that she and her family are aware of this – calling Trump's actions "abhorrent."

"The View" airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. EDT on ABC.