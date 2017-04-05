Meghan Markle's estranged sister to spill family secrets in upcoming tell-all memoir
Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Grant is writing a tell-all book about their family that might show the "Suits" actress in a bad light.
Grant, 51, is set to publish a tell-all memoir that details what it is like to grow up with Markle. Speaking with Daily Star, Grant said her book explores the story of her bi-racial family in a "candid, warm, personal and socially important way." The book will also include details on her relationship with Markle, who might not like what Grant will reveal about her. "Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she'll understand," Grant stated. "Some of it she won't like, some of it she might."
The memoir's working title is "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister." Grant went on to criticize her half-sister by saying that Markle has always desired to be a princess but her attitude "is certainly not befitting of a royal family member."
Meanwhile, Grant's motives for penning the memoir might not be as innocent as they appear to be. Markle and Grant shared the same father, but they grew up with completely separate lives. A source recently told E! News that Markle has never had a relationship with her half-sister, who is now wheelchair bound due to multiple sclerosis.
"Samantha Grant doesn't have a relationship with Meghan Markle and she never has," the insider said. "As they were 17 years apart, they were never raised in the same house. Meghan was raised an only child by her loving parents."
Rumor has it that Markle will soon be engaged to her boyfriend Prince Harry, leading the source to believe that Grant might just be taking "advantage" of the TV star. Grant has also recently changed her last name to Markle — which the source claims as an effort by Grant to get to know the UN Women's advocate.
"If she hates Meghan so much, why is she suddenly trying to share an identity with her?" the source added.
Markle has yet to comment on the issue.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
-
Ghost in the Shell imagines a new kind of life after death
Can a robot have a soul? Would you replace your failing eyes with HD, night vision-enabled machines? Would you still be you if you did? These don't seem like particularly important questions now, but in the world of Scarlett Johansson's new anime-remake Ghost in the Shell, they're absolutely vital.
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents
- Moving letter by anonymous Muslim schoolgirl tells of fears and 'guilt' after Westminster attack
- Sinners R Us? We do it God's way? Help this clergyman find a new slogan for the Church of England
- 'I loved drugs more than life itself': How Jesus transformed this former addict's life
- Why did Jesus say: 'My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?'
- 'I've seen the promised land': The last, legendary words of Martin Luther King
- The English villagers who dismembered and mutilated bodies of the dead - to prevent their resurrection
- Iranian court confirms 5-year prison sentence on falsely convicted Christian convert
- 3 major church groups join hands to rebuild thousands of homes destroyed by ISIS in Iraq
- Prince Charles meets Pope - and gives him Highgrove hamper to feed the poor
- Horror escalates as deadly bomb and gas attack in Syria kills dozens
- Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope Francis
- Christian programme matches discarded adopted embryos with donor parents