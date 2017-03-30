Meghan Markle to meet Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry? Rumored meeting set on Mother's Day

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will try to step up their relationship by getting the approval of Queen Elizabeth II.

Reports claim that the prince will introduce his 35-year-old actress girlfriend to his grandmother the British monarch on Mother's Day.

The Daily Star newspaper, as reported by Mirror, cited a source who claimed that the couple will try to get the approval from the Queen before the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton in May.

According to the source, the actress already met Prince Harry's father Prince Charles. "She's already been given the green light from Prince Charles, the next step is the Prince's grandmother," the source stated.

The introduction of the "Suit" star to the Queen comes after rumors claimed that Prince Harry is planning to ask her hand in marriage after Pippa's wedding.

Advertisement

A report from Metro claimed that Harry would want to use his late mother Princess Diana's emerald tiara and turn it into an engagement ring. "Diana's jewellery collection was left in trust for the boys, and Meghan apparently loves emeralds," the source reportedly told the publication. "For Harry, like Wills before him, using his mother's gems means the two loves of his life will forever be linked." Such could be the reason why Harry would want to get the approval of the Queen when it comes to his relationship with Markle.

Furthermore, the Royal Marriages Act 1772 states that the Queen has the capacity to veto a wedding of her direct descendants up to the sixth person who is in line to inherit the British throne. Since Harry is the fifth to the throne after his father Prince Charles, brother Prince Williams, his nephew Prince George, and niece Princess Charlotte, he still needs permission from the Queen before he decides to get married.

However, there are no confirmation yet if the rumors are true.