Meghan Markle to meet Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry? Rumored meeting set on Mother's Day
It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will try to step up their relationship by getting the approval of Queen Elizabeth II.
Reports claim that the prince will introduce his 35-year-old actress girlfriend to his grandmother the British monarch on Mother's Day.
The Daily Star newspaper, as reported by Mirror, cited a source who claimed that the couple will try to get the approval from the Queen before the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton in May.
According to the source, the actress already met Prince Harry's father Prince Charles. "She's already been given the green light from Prince Charles, the next step is the Prince's grandmother," the source stated.
The introduction of the "Suit" star to the Queen comes after rumors claimed that Prince Harry is planning to ask her hand in marriage after Pippa's wedding.
A report from Metro claimed that Harry would want to use his late mother Princess Diana's emerald tiara and turn it into an engagement ring. "Diana's jewellery collection was left in trust for the boys, and Meghan apparently loves emeralds," the source reportedly told the publication. "For Harry, like Wills before him, using his mother's gems means the two loves of his life will forever be linked." Such could be the reason why Harry would want to get the approval of the Queen when it comes to his relationship with Markle.
Furthermore, the Royal Marriages Act 1772 states that the Queen has the capacity to veto a wedding of her direct descendants up to the sixth person who is in line to inherit the British throne. Since Harry is the fifth to the throne after his father Prince Charles, brother Prince Williams, his nephew Prince George, and niece Princess Charlotte, he still needs permission from the Queen before he decides to get married.
However, there are no confirmation yet if the rumors are true.
-
'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
When a filmmaker calls a monster Calvin, they know exactly what they're doing.
-
Jinger Duggar sparks pregnancy rumours with new photo
Everybody is keen to see Jinger Duggar pregnant now that she is happily married to soccer player Jeremy Vuolo.
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- 'Life' might just be the most anti-Christian movie you'll see this year
- 'People all over the world are praying for you': Billy Graham chaplains help those affected by London terror
- 'Love divine, all loves excelling': 7 inspiring hymns by Charles Wesley
- How do evil spirits work? Can we inherit them from our ancestors?
- After London's terror attack, should I still evangelise my Muslim neighbour?
- Mother of Palestinian shot by Israeli forces last year in Jerusalem is also killed
- Pastor prays for Lazarus-style miracle that dead wife will be resurrected by God
- Christian President of Lebanon controversially declares Christians are 'no longer in direct danger' in Middle East
- Judge throws out class action against Christian group brought by LGBT activists
- Q&A explainer: Why are ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting in Jerusalem against the State of Israel?