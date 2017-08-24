Megan Fox pregnancy news: Brian Austin Green talks baby plans with wife

Actor Brian Austin Green and his wife, actress Megan Fox, arrive at the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brian Austin Green definitely wants more children. The 44-year-old actor, who has a 15-year-old son from a previous relationship and three kids with wife Megan Fox, said he would like to expand his brood in the future.

During a live chat with Hollywood Pipeline on Facebook on Monday, Aug. 21, Green revealed that he is planning on having more kids. But this time around, he wants a baby girl.

"I don't know. I have four boys now; a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome," Green said, regarding children. "I want a girl. I really want a girl."

However, that does not mean that the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star truly wants to expand his family now. Apparently, he is worried that if he gives it a try, he will just get another baby boy.

Green and Fox's marriage has been a bumpy ride with many speed breakers. As fans will recall, the "Hope & Faith" stars exchanged vows in a private ceremony in June 2010. But after five years of marriage, the "Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen" star filed for divorce from Green, citing irreconcilable differences.

In early 2016, it was reported that they had reconciled were expecting a third child.

In May, Green shared the little things that keep their marriage strong. Though sometimes hard, he and the "Jennifer's Body" actress make sure to accept each other's flaws and work through their differences. A weekly or monthly date night has also helped strengthen their marriage.

"Just stick it out," Green said in an interview with PEOPLE. "Like fighting and making up, believing in each other. I've dated people before and you kind of get to that point where you go, 'You know what, I don't feel the same way,' and I've never reached that with her."