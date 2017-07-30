'Mean Girls' musical has found its cast; Meet Cady, Regina, Gretchen and Karen

A musical adaptation of the 2004 film "Mean Girls" is one step closer to becoming a reality as the show's complete cast has just been confirmed.

The cast will be led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, a teenager who moves to North Shore High School after having been home schooled by her parents while living in Africa, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. She will be joined by Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Weiners and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith.

For those who are unfamiliar, Regina is the leader of a well-known group called the Plastics. She is controlling, deceiving, belittling and mean. She is also capable of doing everything in her power to get what she wants.

Regina, who is also known as the Queen Bee, is followed around everywhere by her best friends, Karen and Gretchen. The former is the eyes and ears of the group, while the latter is viewed the dumbest girl in North Shore High School.

In addition to the above-mentioned characters, Barret Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson have been cast as Cady's best friends, Janis Ian and Damian Leigh. Kyle Selig, Rick Younger, Kerry Butler and Cheech Manohar will play Aaron Samuels, Mr. Duvall, Ms. Norbury and Kevin Gnappor, respectively.

Advertisement

The musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" will be directed by Casey Nicholaw ("Aladdin," "The Book of Mormon") with the book written by Tina Fey. It will be produced by Lorne Michaels ("Saturday Night Live") in collaboration with Broadway veteran Stuart Thompson ("The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time").

"We want to. I would love to," said Fey, 47, of adapting the 2004 film for the stage. "I'm trying to develop it with my husband [Jeff Richmond], who does all the music for '30 Rock,' and I think Paramount's onboard."

The musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" is set to make its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 31.