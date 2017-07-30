'Mean Girls' musical has found its cast; Meet Cady, Regina, Gretchen and Karen
A musical adaptation of the 2004 film "Mean Girls" is one step closer to becoming a reality as the show's complete cast has just been confirmed.
The cast will be led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, a teenager who moves to North Shore High School after having been home schooled by her parents while living in Africa, Entertainment Weekly confirmed. She will be joined by Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Weiners and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith.
For those who are unfamiliar, Regina is the leader of a well-known group called the Plastics. She is controlling, deceiving, belittling and mean. She is also capable of doing everything in her power to get what she wants.
Regina, who is also known as the Queen Bee, is followed around everywhere by her best friends, Karen and Gretchen. The former is the eyes and ears of the group, while the latter is viewed the dumbest girl in North Shore High School.
In addition to the above-mentioned characters, Barret Wilbert Weed and Grey Henson have been cast as Cady's best friends, Janis Ian and Damian Leigh. Kyle Selig, Rick Younger, Kerry Butler and Cheech Manohar will play Aaron Samuels, Mr. Duvall, Ms. Norbury and Kevin Gnappor, respectively.
The musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" will be directed by Casey Nicholaw ("Aladdin," "The Book of Mormon") with the book written by Tina Fey. It will be produced by Lorne Michaels ("Saturday Night Live") in collaboration with Broadway veteran Stuart Thompson ("The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time").
"We want to. I would love to," said Fey, 47, of adapting the 2004 film for the stage. "I'm trying to develop it with my husband [Jeff Richmond], who does all the music for '30 Rock,' and I think Paramount's onboard."
The musical adaptation of "Mean Girls" is set to make its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 31.
-
Star Trek: Discovery is set in a universe without God
There's no God in the Star Trek universe – and an exchange relayed by Entertainment Weekly confirms it.
-
Wesley Snipes releases new spiritual warfare thriller about saving mankind from demons
Hollywood actor Wesley Snipes, star of "White Men Can't Jump" and "Blade," has added a new title to his resume as an author with his debut spiritual thriller, Talon of God.
- From a church sanctuary, Colorado woman resists deportation
- Russell Brand meets Oxford Christian apologist Alister McGrath to ask: 'Is there any point in God?'
- Brian Houston, Hillsong pastor and founder, reflects on God's unlimited love
- Who was the meanest man in the Bible?
- Selfie-obsessed tourists threaten church 'sacred space', says Oxford priest
- 700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
- Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
- After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other trauma sufferers
- The wisdom of John Stott: 9 quotes from a giant of 20th century evangelicalism
- Australia foils Islamist plot aimed at aircraft in counter-terrorism coup
- North Korea missile prompts US bomber flight over Korean peninsula
- Video footage shows tragic moment bull commits suicide after jeering crowd sets its horns on fire
- Trump replaces chief of staff Priebus with retired General Kelly
- North Korea tests another missile, says all of US is now within range
- Peaceful end to Friday prayers in Jerusalem ushers in hopes of calm ahead