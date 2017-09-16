McDonald's employee accidentally gives birth, tries to flush baby
A McDonald's employee in California was arrested for attempting to flush her newborn baby in the fast food restaurant's bathroom.
The employee was identified as 25-year-old Sarah Lockner.
Lockner allegedly went to the bathroom after her evening shift in Redwood City after experiencing stomach pains.
A co-worker checked on her and said she found a pool of blood outside the cubicle and another looked over and saw Lockner holding a newborn baby.
Lockner reportedly tried to flush the baby down the toilet and told her co-worker not to call the police because she was just having a "heavy period."
Responders said Lockner told them that she was not aware that she was not pregnant.
"Her boyfriend said he did not know either, and none of her co-workers knew," Karen Guidotti, chief deputy district attorney of San Mateo County told The Mercury News.
The Daily Journal reported that the newborn baby was found without a pulse and was not breathing.
The baby was immediately taken to the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital and was placed in a medically induced coma. He has been since taken off life support and is expected to survive.
"We can all agree the facts of this case are pretty shocking. An infant, a newborn, is incredibly vulnerable. It is shocking to the community a person would behave this way with a helpless newborn," Guidotti said.
Mari Martinez, Lockner's co-worker in the Chestnut street branch, told The Independent that it was a tragedy and that nobody was talking about her because she was a new employee.
Lockner is charged with attempted murder among other charges including inflicting great harm to a child.
Should she be convicted, she will be sentenced to a life imprisonment.
Earlier this week, she appeared in court, but prosecutors said she did not enter any pleas. She is set to appear in court again over the weekend.