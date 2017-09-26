'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' release date, trailer news: Thomas and crew head back to W.C.K.D to save teen prisoners

Promotional photo for "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." Facebook/ MazeRunnerMovie

In the upcoming dystopian-adventure "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his crew make the dangerous journey back to the nefarious organization called the World in Catastrophe: Killzone Department (W.C.K.D) to save their friends and others.

The trailer for the movie was just released recently which showed Thomas along with Newt (Thomas Brodie-Sangster), Frypan (Dexter Darden), Brenda (Rosa Salazar), and Jorge (Giancarlo Esposito) making plans to return to the place that they tried to escape from just a short time ago.

In one action-packed scene along a train track, Thomas intends to save several captured teens in one of the train sections by lifting it with a powered helicopter. They board the train and try to separate the connecting cables. However, they are met with armored guards and get into a gunfight. They fight back aboard the moving train and manage to link the metal cords to the helicopter and hoist it up in the air thus saving several kids from incarceration and experimentation.

In the last movie "Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials," Thomas and the gang escaped from W.C.K.D and found their way to The Right Arm, a safe haven for those trying to avoid capture. Everything looked well until an army of the evil organization arrived to their secret location to apprehend the kids. Apparently Teresa (Kaya Scodelario) betrayed Thomas and informed W.C.K.D of their location.

One of Thomas' close friends Minho (Ki Hong Lee) got captured by the soldiers and taken away by helicopter. When the fighting was done and the army went away, Thomas became more determined to not only save his friends but also put an end to the W.C.K.D organization. It remains to be seen if Thomas and his squad will be able to stop the enemy in the upcoming movie.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is set to arrive in theaters nationwide on Friday, Jan. 26. 2018.