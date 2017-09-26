'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' plot details, news: First trailer reveals no cure for the Flare

Promotional photo for "Maze Runner: The Death Cure." Facebook/MazeRunnerMovie

It has been quite a wait but the first trailer for "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" has finally been released. This time around, the Gladers will go on a quest to find a cure for the Flare (virus VC321xb47).

"Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) leads his group of escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet," the official synopsis for "Maze Runner: The Death Cure" reads (via Deadline). "To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all."

Anyone who makes it out alive will get answers to the inquiries they have been asking since they first arrived in the Glade. However, it may not be the answer they want to hear.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for the Flare, but the majority of the Gladers and Group B – Harriet (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sonya (Katherine McNamara), Aris Jones (Jacob Lofland) – are immune. The Gladers' reaction to the revelation remains to be unseen.

The action-packed one-minute teaser then ended with Thomas having a direct confrontation with the highest-ranking official of WICKED, Chancellor Ava Paige (Patricia Clarkson), who reveals to him that he can either spare his friends or everyone else.

This comes more than a year after 20th Century Fox has announced that the third and final installment in the "Maze Runner" film series will not be making its Feb. 17, 2017 release and has been pushed back to early 2018 after O'Brien was injured in an on-set accident.

"I really was in a dark place there for a while and it wasn't an easy journey back," the 26-year-old said in an interview with Vulture. "There was a time there where I didn't know if I would ever do it again... and that thought scared me, too."