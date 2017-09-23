Entertainment
'Maze Runner 3: Death Cure' release date news: First look stars Dylan O'Brien, premieres during 'Teen Wolf' finale

Nicole Agatha Cruz

Promotional photo for the teaser trailer premiere of "Maze Runner 3: Death Cure"Twitter/MazeRunnerMovie

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is coming to theaters in January 2018, and a first look at the movie has been announced to premiere on Sept. 24.

Dylan O'Brien is making a double appearance on TV screens this Sunday as the third "Maze Runner" film will have its first teaser trailer premiere on the same night as his hit TV series "Teen Wolf's" finale.

The announcement was made on Twitter by the official "Maze Runner" Twitter account.

Originally slated for a February 2017 release, the film was pushed back a year to give O'Brien time to heal after being severely injured in a motorcycle stunt for the movie.

O'Brien recently spoke with Vulture about why he decided not to quit the film despite struggling with his recovery.

"I wouldn't have been ultimately happy with that, I don't think," he said. "In the moment, it would have been a temporary relief because I would have run from it, but it would have always stuck with me a little bit ... I knew it was going to be really hard... and I think I'll come out of the other side being really happy that I did it. And I did."

"The Death Cure" is the last film in the "Maze Runner" trilogy.

It follows Thomas (O'Brien) and his group of Gladers as they venture into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled maze that hopefully holds all the questions fans have been asking since the beginning of the first film.

The movie series is based on the book series of the same name, written by James Dashner.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" also stars Patricia Clarkson, Kaya Scodelario, Ki Hong Lee, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Esposito, Dexter Darden, Rosa Salazar, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aidan Gillen, Walton Goggins, Barry Pepper and Will Poulter.

The film comes out in theaters on Jan. 26, 2018.

