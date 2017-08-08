'Master of None' expected to do well at the Emmy Awards

Promotional photo for "Master of None" with New York serving as the backdrop Facebook/MasterOfNone

Following a successful first season, the comedy-drama series "Master of None" season 2 has kicked off, exceeding fans' expectations across the board. With the Emmy Awards just around the corner, this begs the question of whether the Netflix original will be able to snag a few awards.

Since the release of its second season last May, "Master of None" has received much acclaim from audiences and critics alike, and this was achieved in only ten episodes just like the first season. Much of the praise are showered on the effective performance of Aziz Ansari, who plays an Indian raised in America named Dev Shah. Dev is basically a character that is loosely based on Ansari. The actor is nominated for best writer at the Emmy's, and it is no surprise given the relevant topic of race within the script, served through a light and relatable narrative.

The show has kept true to the tone of the first season, but it has a more in-depth look at American society and the diversity within its culture of different races and ethnicities. In fact, there are episodes dedicated to showcasing the lives of these people of different races who have come to America from other parts of the world. These matters along with the simple narrative, but relevant topics, accompanied with its easy to consume presentation makes "Master of None" a fit contender at the Emmy Awards.

Another noteworthy performance in the show is that of Angela Bassett's, who only appears in one episode that revolves around Thanksgiving at the house of Dev's friend, Denise, played by Lena Waithe. Bassett plays Denise's mom, and in the episode, Bassett's character must deal with her daughter admitting to her that she is gay. Bassett delivers a performance worthy of nomination, and is in fact nominated for it.

Fans around the world are left to speculate just how many awards "Master of None" will garner. The Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 17.