'Mass Effect: Andromeda' news, updates: What is the shield bug? Hundreds of players complain about issue
The stunning new world of "Andromeda," BioWare's latest installment in their action role-playing game series "Mass Effect," is unfortunately plagued with a number of bugs and glitches. The studio has yet to be aware of all the issues, but they are reaching out to gamers in hopes of solving the issues.
BioWare producer Michael Gamble recently took to Twitter to ask his followers about a bug that is interrupting a number of players' gaming experience. He asked, "What's the shield bug?!"
One Twitter user responded to the question. The gamer explained, "The side quest to craft a shield improvement for the Nomad can get stuck in Journal if you didn't need to get materials I think." The user claims that he, like many gamers, has come across the bug.
On game publisher Electronic Arts' Answers page, a user pointed out that even though materials for the quest were on hand, the gamer was unable to craft the shield. So far, 321 gamers have reported the same problem.
As previously reported, BioWare launched two patches prior to the release of "Mass Effect: Andromeda." Both updates were for the PC version of the game. They did not bring new content. The updates only fixed a few issues, such as the audio in multiplayer mode and the lighting and macro effects for the hardware. One of the updates needed 500 MB of storage space while the other required only 200 MB.
This is a very critical moment for "Mass Effect: Andromeda," given that it only launched a few days ago. What the game studio will do next could determine the fate of the latest installment.
"Mass Effect: Andromeda" made its debut on Tuesday, March 21. The game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows PCs.
More updates are expected to roll out soon.
-
Justin Bieber's has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
Other than a love for all God's creatures great and small, is there something more significant going on with Bieber's tatt selection?
-
Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
Womaniser, poet, convict and Anglican priest, John Donne's life was a re-enactment of the parable of the prodigal son.
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- You can transform the world through love: here's how
- The hidden crisis facing Iraq's refugees – their medicines have run out
- Tribes, tensions and gay marriage: What's the future for the Church of England?
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?
- Jailed Christian pastor in China is 'rapidly deteriorating'
- Lord Carey: Donald Trump is a 'Good Samaritan' president who speaks for the 'left behind'
- Jailed Pakistani Christians offered freedom if they convert to Islam