'Mass Effect: Andromeda' news, updates: What is the shield bug? Hundreds of players complain about issue

The stunning new world of "Andromeda," BioWare's latest installment in their action role-playing game series "Mass Effect," is unfortunately plagued with a number of bugs and glitches. The studio has yet to be aware of all the issues, but they are reaching out to gamers in hopes of solving the issues.

BioWare producer Michael Gamble recently took to Twitter to ask his followers about a bug that is interrupting a number of players' gaming experience. He asked, "What's the shield bug?!"

One Twitter user responded to the question. The gamer explained, "The side quest to craft a shield improvement for the Nomad can get stuck in Journal if you didn't need to get materials I think." The user claims that he, like many gamers, has come across the bug.

On game publisher Electronic Arts' Answers page, a user pointed out that even though materials for the quest were on hand, the gamer was unable to craft the shield. So far, 321 gamers have reported the same problem.

As previously reported, BioWare launched two patches prior to the release of "Mass Effect: Andromeda." Both updates were for the PC version of the game. They did not bring new content. The updates only fixed a few issues, such as the audio in multiplayer mode and the lighting and macro effects for the hardware. One of the updates needed 500 MB of storage space while the other required only 200 MB.

This is a very critical moment for "Mass Effect: Andromeda," given that it only launched a few days ago. What the game studio will do next could determine the fate of the latest installment.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" made its debut on Tuesday, March 21. The game is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows PCs.

More updates are expected to roll out soon.