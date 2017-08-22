'Mass Effect: Andromeda' news: No more single-player DLC planned

A promotional image for "Mass Effect: Andromeda." Facebook/BioWare

Sad news, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" players. Developer BioWare Montreal has announced that it has no plans for further single-player downloadable content (DLC) just five months after the action role-playing game launched.

In a statement posted on the game's official website, BioWare Montreal said that the patch 1.10 which concentrated on bug fixes and enhancements to the players' game experience was the final update for "Mass Effect: Andromeda."

"Early in development, we decided to focus 'Mass Effect: Andromeda's' story on the Pathfinder, the exploration of the Andromeda galaxy, and the conflict with the Archon," the statement reads. "We will continue to tell stories in the Andromeda Galaxy through our upcoming comics and novels, including the fate of the Quarian ark."

Instead, story-based multiplayer missions will be released to expand the game's story. In the coming weeks, the company's multiplayer team is expected to provide more in-depth information about the new content, which also includes new character kits.

The news did not come as a shock to many. In the past, three sources revealed to Kotaku that the planned single-player DLC for the action role-playing video game had been canceled. Allegedly, the company also shelved plans for the game's sequel to focus on their new titles "Anthem" and "Star Wars Battlefront II."

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is set between the events of the second and third video game. It follows Scott or Sara Ryder's journey as they assist their father, Alec, in finding a new home for the species.

Despite its lighter tone and open world elements, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" was not received well compared to its predecessors. Many criticized the game's character animations and technical issues, including a poor graphical fidelity in romantic scenes.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows PC.