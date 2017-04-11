'Mass Effect: Andromeda' Denuvo DRM updates: New patch fixes piracy issue
After online pirates managed to crack and spread the recently released "Mass Effect: Andromeda," game developer BioWare came up with patch 1.05 to address the piracy issues.
According to reports, that the base executable for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" was given the patch 1.05 update, which comes with the latest Denuvo DRM that will prevent pirates to play the game without purchasing a legitimate copy.
This means that those who got hold of a copy of the game through piracy will only get to play its early version that came out with dreadful graphics, including the dead-eyed faces, stiff body movements, and terrible lip-synching.
Aside from the updated Denuvo DRM, the latest patch 1.05 for "Mass Effect: Andromeda" that rolled out last week brought several improvements and bug fixes to help players fully enjoy the game.
"We've introduced a number of balance changes to single player and multiplayer, and resolved some issues with saves not working properly," the game developer states on its website. "We've also improved lip-sync and facial acting during some conversations, and have implemented a much-requested change that allows players to skip the autopilot sequences in the galaxy map."
The patch notes also mention that the new update comes with better tutorial placement, added inventory limits, changes in the single-player balance in armor, ammo crates, weapons, attacks, and progression.
Also, the latest patch comes with better matchmaking and latency features in the multiplayer mode. It also includes an additional option to skip the game's autopilot sequences in the galaxy map, as well as lessen the cost of remnant decryption keys and allow them to become more accessible at merchants.
The patch also fixes a number of issues, including the bugs where the game's music or voice-over could not play properly, the disabled fast travel after players recruit Drack and reload a save, as well as other issues that are related to some of the game's saves.
