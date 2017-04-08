'Mass Effect: Andromeda' BioWare apology news: New update brings changes to conversation logs with Hainly Abrams, improved animation
The arrival of "Mass Effect: Andromeda" made a great impact in the gaming community as it features a lot of diversity. Conversely, BioWare had to issue an apology for those who have been affected by its alleged transgender issues.
"Mass Effect: Andromeda" was highly praised for featuring a transgender character, Hainly Abrams, whom players can actually interact with. However, a significant number of players were reportedly dismayed about what Hainly has portrayed in the game.
It could be remembered that BioWare was criticized for several issues about Hainly. One of which is the revelation of her masculine name that was believed to be unrealistic. The players' disappointment got intensified when the transgender character revealed to Commander Ryder that she decided to abandon the Milky Way Galaxy since transgenders were not accepted in the 22nd century.
BioWare immediately addressed the issue and posted a letter of apology on their Twitter account. A part of the letter reads: "In 'Mass Effect: Andromeda,' one of our non-playable characters, Hainly Abrams, was not included in a caring or thoughtful way. We apologize to anyone who interacted with or was hurt by this conversation. This was never our intent, and was an unfortunate byproduct of the iterative process of game design and a change in the structure of the character's dialogue."
Regarding Hainly Abrams: pic.twitter.com/nFpUKihqOj— BioWare (@bioware) April 5, 2017
Fans also expect that the game's peculiar animations are going to be fixed in the future update. True enough, "Mass Effect: Andromeda" has just released a patch to fix some bugs. One is the tweak for the eyes of the Asari personalities.
The Mass Effect Andromeda patch changed the character eyes and man, it's like a whole new game. pic.twitter.com/I3NS9meG2h— Matt Pascual (@MattPascual) April 6, 2017
Other improvements include more character customization options, better male romance choices for Scoot Ryder, improved animations and cinematic scenes, and of course, changes in the conversations with Hainly Abrams.
BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn explained more about the update on the company's official website.
