Mary Magdalene: Not just a bystander, a disciple and apostle

The religious film of the year has unquestionably been Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara in the title role and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus. It's been praised for its theological literacy and sensitive portrayal of the story of Jesus from a woman's point of view.

Mary Magdalene is played by Rooney Mara.

Now the DVD has been released, allowing it to be viewed in church settings like homegroups and film clubs – and there are good resources to help people think through what they're seeing.

Damaris Media produced a companion booklet to the film in partnership with Mothers Union, which brings out the way she is 'constricted by the hierarchies and gender inequalities of the day' and 'defies her traditional family to join a new movement led by the charismatic Jesus of Nazareth'.

The film shows her as the one who understands Jesus' message, in contrast to the male disciples who have their own agendas and fail to grasp what Jesus is trying to do.

Writer Philippa Goslett said: 'We had a multitude of conversations with rabbis, priests, Jewish historians, biblical scholars and archaeologists and everyone we talked to disagreed with each other.

'But what was even more fascinating was that they all agreed, without exception, that Mary of Magdala should be considered as a disciple and an apostle.'

Mothers' Union head of fundraising and communications Daniel McAllister told Christian Today the film was 'hard-hitting, even emotional'.

'It took a story I'd heard and read a thousand times but humanised it, changed some perspectives and even added new ideas.

'There really was a whole cultural and political context to consider during the time of Jesus and the apostles which I had always known about but not really accepted as a desire for change within the apostles.'

He continued: 'Mary did have a major role to play, and represented a large following we just don't know enough about – who were these women following the Messiah? It may have been dramatised in the film but in reality I like to think Mary wasn't far off from being the voice of women, and mercy.'

He concluded: 'I would hope that women today, around the world, would take from this film a renewed sense of courage. To see that women like Mary, strong and willing to stand for what they believe in, are especially loved by our Messiah – Hallelujah!

The booklet contains background material and discussion questions on the film and can be downloaded here.