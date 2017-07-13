'Marvel's New Warriors' news: Full cast, release date announced
After months of speculation, Marvel Television has finally announced the entire cast of "New Warriors," a live-action sitcom series based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name.
"Marvel's New Warriors" follows the adventures of six extraordinary individuals who strive hard to learn how to use their not-so-impressive powers to help those who are in need.
Milana Vayntrub, who starred as Sloane Sandburg in NBC's "This Is Us," has landed the breakout role of a totally empowered fangirl, Doreen Green, also known as Squirrel Girl. "Baby Daddy" star Derek Theler, on the other hand, will take on the role of Craig Hollis, better known as Mister Immortal.
Joining Vayntrub and Theler are Kate Comer as the quick-witted Deborah Fields/Debrii; Jeremy Tardy as a shameless self-promoter and entrepreneur, Dwayne Taylor/Night Thrasher; Calum Worthy as an impulsive people-pleaser, Robbie Baldwin/Speedball; and Matthew Moy as a shy hypochondriac, Zach Smith/Microbe, who has a unique ability to talk to germs.
"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors," executive producer and showrunner Kevin Biegel said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, adding," They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters. It'll be a blast and an honor to create this show with each of them."
Marvel Television President Jeph Loeb also said they are beyond lucky to have assembled such a diverse and incredibly talented cast. He said that the company cannot wait for fans to see what is in store once they unleash these iconic characters into the world.
To accompany the news, Marvel TV also announced the release date for "New Warriors." The much-awaited live-action sitcom series will debut on Freeform in 2018 and will only have 10 episodes. More details will be revealed soon.
.
-
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
The success of Scripture Union's Christian app, Guardians of Ancora, highlights the importance of digital engagement of the Bible, particularly for children and young adults who are reported as drifting from faith and from the church.
-
Justin Bieber channels Hillsong: 'The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God!'
The devout Christian pop star, who has been visiting, praying and worshipping with other young Christians at Hillsong in Australia, posted on Instagram: 'Let the devil know NOT TODAY! The devil has no power when you know the LIVING God! His name is JESUS!! Why worry when you can worship.'
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
- Previously suicidal UK Muslim in same-sex marriage says 'God's in my heart,' praises 'guardian angel' husband
- Saint Columba's cell discovered by scientists on Scottish island of Iona
- Christian woman raised in Iran is to become a Bishop in the Church of England
- Mother Teresa's white and blue sari becomes a registered trademark
- How this Jerusalem tattoo parlour is continuing a pilgrimage tradition since 1300
- Christian baker tells 'The View' hosts Jesus wouldn't bake a cake for a same-sex wedding
- Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians
- Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
- Malta presses ahead with same-sex marriage despite opposition from Church groups
- Exorcisms CAN help with mental illness, says head of Russian Orthodox Church
- Don't put Bibles in aid packs for Muslim refugees, says Philippines archbishop
- ISIS has been purged from Mosul – but many Iraqi Christians fear returning home