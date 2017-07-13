Entertainment
Under Trump, most refugees entering the US are now Christians
Tragic human remains found at ancient biblical city
US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
Missionary's wife appeals for news of her husband, taken hostage in Africa
Malta presses ahead with same-sex marriage despite opposition from Church groups
President Dwayne Johnson? Could Christians put their faith in The Rock?
The growth of UK pioneer missionaries for Jesus - and the gift of not fitting into social norms
Dress-down Sundays for clergy: Is it the shape of things to come?
The 'death spiral' of decline looms for Southern Baptist churches – can it be stopped?
If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?

'Marvel's New Warriors' news: Full cast, release date announced

Maolen Estomagulang

Actress Milana Vayntrub speaking at VidCon 2012 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, June 30, 2012.Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

After months of speculation, Marvel Television has finally announced the entire cast of "New Warriors," a live-action sitcom series based on the Marvel Comics superhero team of the same name.

"Marvel's New Warriors" follows the adventures of six extraordinary individuals who strive hard to learn how to use their not-so-impressive powers to help those who are in need.

Milana Vayntrub, who starred as Sloane Sandburg in NBC's "This Is Us," has landed the breakout role of a totally empowered fangirl, Doreen Green, also known as Squirrel Girl. "Baby Daddy" star Derek Theler, on the other hand, will take on the role of Craig Hollis, better known as Mister Immortal.

Joining Vayntrub and Theler are Kate Comer as the quick-witted Deborah Fields/Debrii; Jeremy Tardy as a shameless self-promoter and entrepreneur, Dwayne Taylor/Night Thrasher; Calum Worthy as an impulsive people-pleaser, Robbie Baldwin/Speedball; and Matthew Moy as a shy hypochondriac, Zach Smith/Microbe, who has a unique ability to talk to germs.

"I am thrilled beyond belief to be working with this incredible group of actors," executive producer and showrunner Kevin Biegel said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, adding," They are funny, sincere, eager, charming and perfectly embody these characters. It'll be a blast and an honor to create this show with each of them."

Advertisement

Marvel Television President Jeph Loeb also said they are beyond lucky to have assembled such a diverse and incredibly talented cast. He said that the company cannot wait for fans to see what is in store once they unleash these iconic characters into the world.

To accompany the news, Marvel TV also announced the release date for "New Warriors." The much-awaited live-action sitcom series will debut on Freeform in 2018 and will only have 10 episodes. More details will be revealed soon.

.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY