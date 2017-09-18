Marvel's 'Inhumans' spoilers, cast news: New clip shows Medusa and Black Bolts' emotional moment

Queen Medusa of Marvel's "Inhumans." Facebook/Marvel

A new clip from Marvel's "Inhuman" was recently released, teasing the emotional moment between Medusa and Black Bolt. Meanwhile, showrunner Scott Buck of "Inhuman" dropped details about the series and its connection to Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series focuses on the Royal Family of Attilan as they face a rebellion from one of their own, Maximus (Iwan Rheon). Black Bolt (Anson Mount) and his family flee to Earth and take their place in the MCU. Although the film was initially planned for Black Bolt and Medusa (Serinda Swan), the series has debuted in its place.

In the TV series adaptation and the original comics, Maximus — the brother of Black Bolt — feels that he could rule Attilan in a better way than his elder sibling. It is also clear that he is jealous of his brother's relationship with Medusa.

Recently, a brand-new clip from Marvel sees Medusa contacting her husband when they both arrive on Earth — following their escape after Maximus attempts to control their kingdom. After she uses her prehensile hair to stop the villain, the now-shaved character's power became useless.

However, the video illustrates the emotional connection between Black Bolt and Medusa as they find a way to communicate to each other. Black Bolt holds his communicator to his heart, signaling to his wife that he has made it out unharmed. While this scene shows off a tender moment of the pair, the rest of the Marvel's "Inhumans" premiere episode has not been well-received.

Black Bolt and Medusa find an emotional way to communicate while apart in this sneak peek from Marvel’s #Inhumans. pic.twitter.com/gqLgObiQop — Marvel's Inhumans (@theinhumans) September 4, 2017

Many fans praised other Marvel's NetflixTV shows following the release of the first two episodes of "Inhumans" in select IMAX theaters. For those interested in the Royal Family's adventures, the new clip from the network gives a free taste of what is coming next to the series.

Meanwhile, showrunner Buck dropped some new details about the series. When asked in an interview with Slash Film if it will be more family friendly than the Netflix shows, he explained: "I think so, being the fact that we're doing an ABC show and also the fact that it's about a family. Because also these characters are so fantastical in a way, it makes it more like a comic book than I'd say 'Iron Fist' is."

Amid the criticisms, Buck assured that there's an "entire storyline that is not in the IMAX version." He indicated that Marvel's "Inhuman" on ABC will have some twists and turns in the story, so fans should definitely wait until its premiere on the small screens on Friday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. EDT.