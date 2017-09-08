'Marvel's Inhumans' season 1 reviews: Superhero picture possibly worst adaptation yet

Promotional poster for "Marvel's Inhumans" from ABC. Facebook/Inhumans

Critics unanimously panned the latest superhero production called "Marvel's Inhumans" citing it as a mediocre, missed opportunity that is possibly the worst comic book adaptation yet.

The series received a zero percent rating on RottenTomatoes, which is a site that calculates the average of a number of review scores from various entertainment outlets. Here is what some of the critics had to say.

Liz Shannon Miller from IndieWire wrote, "Inhumans is legitimately the worst Marvel adaptation of the year (yes, even beating out Iron Fist). In fact, as far as terrible Marvel adaptations go, you might have to go all the way back to Roger Corman's unreleased 1994 Fantastic Four film to best it."

The superhero show beat out "Marvel's Iron Fist" which had a 17 percent rating on the RottenTomatoes site, making it the worst reviewed production from the company that delivered some of the most successful comic book movie franchises like "Iron Man," "Captain America," and "The Avengers."

Josh Bell from Las Vegas Weekly stated, "At best, Inhumans resembles a mediocre '90s syndicated genre series, and blowing it up to IMAX size just puts a bigger spotlight on the flaws."

The first two episodes of "Marvel's Inhumans" premiered in IMAX theatres on Sept. 1. However, the large screen size did not add any value to the movie-going experience as the mediocre details were just magnified instead.

Don Kaye from Den of Geek said, "Inhumans already feels like a missed opportunity and an odd outcast in the larger Marvel canon."

After squandering this attempt, Marvel seemingly has to redeem itself now and refocus to build its fledgling superhero brand.

The "Inhumans" cast includes Black Bolt (Anson Mount) the King of the Inhumans, his wife Medusa (Serinda Swan), Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), Karnak (Ken Leung), and Triton (Mike Moh).

The first two episodes of "Marvel's Inhumans" which were shown in IMAX theaters will premiere on ABC back-to-back on Friday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. and the rest of the episodes will follow weekly.