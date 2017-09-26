Marvel's 'Inhumans' rumors: Series to run for only one season?

Things are not looking good for Marvel's "Inhumans." Twitter/Marvel's Inhumans Verified account

Whether Marvel fans consider this good or bad news, additional installments of Marvel's "Inhumans" from ABC are speculated to have been cancelled, despite the upcoming release of the first season on Sept. 29, as fans do not seem to be pleased with the franchise.

The first promotional screens and trailers of the series have met mostly negative feedback. The two-episode IMAX premiere also shared the same bad reception for the series. It is worth noting that the poor welcome came from both the audience and the critics.

In line with the debacle, website RenewCancelTV suggested that any installments beyond the first season might have been cancelled since it was recently marketed by ABC as a complete series instead of the first season of the series. ABC has since contacted the website to explain that the promotional poster and wording had both been used since the beginning of the "Inhumans" campaign. That said, ABC did not clarify whether the speculation was true or not.

Despite the poor reception for the upcoming series, it may still be too early for ABC to decide the fate of the show, as pointed out by Flickering Myth. The website also added that there is still hope for the series, and the poor ratings for the promo does not necessarily indicate that the show will be a flop — it could still become a hit.

Still, fan and critic responses to the promo are troubling news for the future of the series. Collider even panned the two-hour premiere of the series, suggesting that the show would only be bearable if viewers who watched it expected a comedy, complete with laugh tracks.

Marvel's "Inhumans" is a television adaptation of a comic book of the same name where the Inhuman Royal Family, beings with superpowers, must survive the world after a large-scale military coup.

The show's first two episodes are set to be aired back to back on Friday, Sept. 29, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.