'Marvel's Inhumans' release date, trailer premiere news: Blackbolt, Medusa and Lockjaw come alive this fall
"Marvel's Inhumans" is one of the new superhero shows coming out this year and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
A teaser trailer was recently dropped, revealing some of the main characters of the upcoming show. Black Bolt (Anson Mount) is the King of the Inhumans and leader of the Royal Family. His voice is so powerful that even just uttering a whisper can lay to waste anything before it like buildings and even cities. This is why he has trained himself to be silent.
Black Bolt's wife is Medusa (Serinda Swan) who is Queen of the Inhumans. She is able to control the movement of each strand of her red hair which has a tensile strength that is more powerful than steel. In the trailer, they are both seen walking down a flight of stairs.
Iwan Rheon, who played the villain Ramsey Bolton in "Game of Thrones," portrays an antagonist here once again. He will give life to Black Bolt's brother Maximus, who tried to overthrow the King in the past. Maximus, apparently, has a genius level intellect and possesses mind control abilities. He appears in the trailer with three armed guards behind him, trying to stop some people from escaping.
The events coincide with the synopsis obtained by CinemaBlend wherein Maximus stages a coup against Black Bolt and the Royal Family, causing them to flee their city of Attilan and seek refuge on Earth. The plot indicates that Hawaii is that refuge, which explains the tropical backdrop in some scenes in the trailer.
Other characters to look out for are Crystal (Isabelle Cornish), Gorgon (Eme Ikwuakor), Karnak (Ken Leung), Triton (Mike Moh), and Lockjaw, the dog with psychic powers.
According to Deadline, the first two episodes will premiere in Imax theatres for a two-week run on Sept. 1. Those episodes will then premiere on ABC back-to-back on Sept. 29 and the rest of the episodes will follow weekly.
