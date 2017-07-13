'Marvel's Inhumans' release date, spoilers: Show feels 'very different' from comic book series

Although the first trailer of "Marvel's Inhumans" featured details that are comics accurate, its lead actor Iwan Rheon recently claimed that the show will feel noticeably different than the comic book series.

When asked by Screen Rant whether he goes back to the comic book version in preparation to play the character of Maximus the Mad or just depend on the script, Rheon responded that at first, he just mostly relied on the latter. But as soon as he did some research, he found that reading graphic novels and literature about Marvel's royal family has helped him in "certain ways."

His research also made him realize that there is something about the show that makes it vary from the comic book version. "It does feel very different to the story that we've started telling here. And I don't know in terms of the storyline whether this is something that's happened before with 'Inhumans.' I'm not really sure," he told the online entertainment news source.

One of the most noticeable differences is the show's loose interpretation of the characters. Although the first trailer showed only a brief preview of the royal family, some changes like Black Bolt (Anson Mount) wearing a different costume other than his classic getup are highly noticeable.

However, there are other characters on the show that were translated flawlessly such as Medusa's (Serinda Swan) hair. Additionally, other members of the cast have been reading up on their characters in order to stay true to the comic book series.

Another detail that is original to the show and missing a precedent on the graphic novel is the setting. The show was shot in Oahu, and Fandom finds this choice rather random. The entertainment fan site cited that MCU does not really use real-world settings, but through "Marvel's Inhumans," Hawaii can enjoy an economic boost.

The first two installments of "Marvel's Inhumans" are going to premiere on IMAX theaters on Sept. 1, while its two-hour premiere episode will air Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.